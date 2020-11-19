wrestling / News
WWE Posts Job Opening For Lead Raw and Smackdown Writer
WWE is seeking a lead writer for both Raw and Smackdown, according to a new job posting. The company posted an opening on their corporate site for a lead writer. You can see the full posting below:
Lead Writer
WWE develops and produces 52 weeks of original programming including Monday Night RAW, the longest running weekly episodic television show in history airing on USA, and Friday Night SmackDown airing in primetime every Friday night on FOX. Both RAW and SmackDown combine action, drama, reality, comedy and adventure and the goal of the creative team is to provide compelling stories portrayed by the world’s most charismatic, diverse, larger-than-life characters on or off television!
The Lead Writer will have the opportunity to manage, mentor, and develop experienced Writers/Producers with a diverse creative background while simultaneously being accountable for compiling, editing, and developing weekly/long term scripts, storylines, and character development.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage a team of Writers/Producers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics
Lead writing team discussions in brainstorming and laying out weekly episodes and long-term storylines
Responsible for the development of clearly defined yet emotionally sophisticated characters for a diverse group of WWE Superstars through thought provoking, captivating, and creative storylines
Edit in-ring promos and backstage segments submitted by writing team members for continuity, character consistency, storyline progression and final punch-ups
Compile, write, edit, and take ownership of the drafts for their respective shows weekly, including all promotions, graphics, replays and pop culture references
Constructively mentor and critique individual writers to help develop growth and foster a positive team environment
Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE and Talent Brands
Deftly pitch ideas and stories to executives in weekly creative meetings
Produce and direct Talent in a live television environment on a weekly basis
Collaborate with internal WWE departments as liaisons for the Creative Writing Team
Travel weekly to live taping of RAW or SmackDown as well as Pay-Per View events.
Requirements:
10+ years of TV/Film writing and production experience
Experience supervising a writing team and leading a writer’s room
Experience leading multiple team members and pitching creative to Networks and Executives
Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus
Writing and directing reality television a plus
Experience in all aspects of Live TV production a plus
Strong knowledge of WWE shows, talent, storylines, and audience demographic/psychographic
BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or proven experience in lieu of degree
Located in NYC/Stamford, CT area OR able to relocate
