WWE Posts Job Opening For Sports Director

WWE has a new job opening for a Director of Sports, Entertainment Relations. The company posted the opening on Wednesday, with the position described as follows:

Director Sports, Entertainment Relations

Responsibilities:

* Support the team in brainstorming, pitching and booking talent for sports appearances and sports interviews across WWE platforms

* Develop and maintain strong relationships with sports: publicists, talent agents, managers and professional athletes

* Stay abreast of pop culture sports events and sports related entertainment events (film releases, TV premieres, etc.) and be knowledgeable of up-and-coming sports content creators/social media influencers

* Identify opportunities to outreach to sports athletes / personalities/ sports influencer networking regarding WWE priorities

* Continuously mine for new sports pop culture relationships, partnerships, and ideas for sports integration that align with WWE’s strategic priorities (especially as it pertains to reaching new audiences)

* Coordinate internal resources (TV, photography, digital/social, glam, etc.) and oversee logistics for upcoming sports activations

* Assist with outreach to sports: casting agencies, production companies and booking firms

* Provide support around talent appearances outside of WWE (talent memos, travel, glam, legal, etc.)

* Conduct international sports research (especially in key WWE markets such as UK, Australia, India, Latin America) – to have a pulse on sports happening around the world and how WWE aligns

* Identify key up and coming talents in the sports world on an international level

* Management of global sports calendar and how it aligns with WWE and also upcoming rights across media

* Find ways to align sports personalities with the WWE demo

* Help brainstorm/execute CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) alignments with sports personalities to help spread awareness about WWE key CSR initiatives

* Track media hits and performance of each initiative, and compile recap presentations after completion of integrations/activations

* Provide onsite support at special events to the team in various capacities

* Develop, draft and create department presentations pertaining to sports

* Effectively work with WWE talent in a professional, courteous manner

Requirements:

* 3-5 years of experience at an agency, sports organization, celebrity/talent booking, PR firm, media/entertainment and/or sports related property

* An extensive background and strong relationships working directly with sports industry

* Deep knowledge of the sports landscape – and has their finger on the pulse of who is up and coming in the industry

* Able to multitask in a fast-paced, dynamic environment while still paying close attention to detail

* Strong writing and communication skills

* Strong critical thinking and reasoning – able to make decisions and clearly and confidently communicate those ideas back to team

* An entrepreneurial spirit who also thinks outside their job responsibilities at times and is ok evolving projects and day to day workload

* Excellent organizational skills

* Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and other computer applications/programs

* Strong knowledge of current WWE brand and can keep abreast of WWE products and storylines, as well as entertainment, media and sports industry trends

* Ability to work overtime and weekends as needed

* Bachelor’s Degree in public relations, communication, marketing or related field or study preferred