WWE Posts Job Openings For Live Event Managers
WWE is in the market for a couple of live event managers, posting job openings on Monday. The company posted the following openings to their corporate site:
Manager, Live Event Operations
The WWE is Hiring! Live Events is back and with our fans excited to see us back on the Road we’re searching for an outstanding Manager, Live Events Operations to join our team!
Key Responsibilities:
* Supporting a complex ticketing landscape and utilize a strong, structured analytical toolkit to generate comprehensive reporting, predictive analytics, and ticket sales strategy including the management of dynamic pricing models, premium inventory, and optimization of unique revenue opportunities.
* Administer a broad range of functional responsibilities critical to business operations including reporting, managing cross-departmental operating systems for billing and ticketing in additional to promotional support across all domestic markets.
* Support Live Event operations by maintaining office systems; including but not limited to internal management and CRM software, ticketing distribution/fulfillment systems, and ESP platforms.
* Assist in the management and communication of Live Event contract execution; ensuring proper regulations and insurance requirements are met.
* Monitor Live Event KPI’s while generating reoccurring reports along with ad hoc projects/presentations.
* Collaborate closely with WWE creative departments including television and talent booking to produce, edit, and upload creative assets on a recurring basis.
* Lead Live Event business processes/systems to improve the communication and planning across the department and partnering business units.
* Keep current with all WWE programming, storylines, products, and talent.
* Support administrative needs for Live Events office as designated by SVP of Live Events.
Qualifications:
* 5 years or more of Ticketing, Marketing and/or Live Event experience preferred
* Strong customer service and relationship building skills
* Excellent digital literacy, including proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook.
* WWE product knowledge preferred
* Willing and able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays in addition to some travel for events as needed
* Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or related field of study
Manager, Live Events Marketing
The WWE is Hiring! We are looking for an outstanding Manager of Live Events Marketing who will be based in Stamford, CT, and will lead all aspects of marketing, sales, and PR for approximately 40+ live events annually!
This person will have the opportunity to provide strategic management and continuity between events and markets, both for marketing and scheduling of all WWE Live Events across the United States!
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop media/advertising campaign and strategy based upon assigned budgets.
* Collaborate with internal departments, including PR and Marketing, concerning different avenues for promoting events.
* Work to build relationships in the market with the key decision makers and partners within the community.
* Develop positive relationships with these local partners in all aspects to build ties with local sponsors and retailers.
* Generate a true understanding of each market, their spending habits, daily trends, and demographic break down to further provide scaling and ticket pricing for events.
* Collaborate with the creative services team, as well as TV/Digital and radio spot producers to develop a custom creative strategy in each market.
* Build and analyze various reports on event sales and trends.
* Serve as accountable WWE representative onsite for all events assigned. Including but not limited to publicity, ticketing, event operations, event settlement etc.
* Ultimate goal is to provide the best experience for our fans; before, during, and after each event.
Qualifications:
* 5+ years of experience in Entertainment, Sports, or Live Event marketing
* Experience with a major touring entity or arena/venue marketing strongly preferred.
* Able to adjust and adapt to varying changes in your markets/region.
* Willing and able to travel up to 50% of the time.
* Bachelor’s Degree required
