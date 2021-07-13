WWE Posts Job Openings For Live Event Managers

WWE is in the market for a couple of live event managers, posting job openings on Monday. The company posted the following openings to their corporate site:

Manager, Live Event Operations

The WWE is Hiring! Live Events is back and with our fans excited to see us back on the Road we’re searching for an outstanding Manager, Live Events Operations to join our team! Key Responsibilities:

* Supporting a complex ticketing landscape and utilize a strong, structured analytical toolkit to generate comprehensive reporting, predictive analytics, and ticket sales strategy including the management of dynamic pricing models, premium inventory, and optimization of unique revenue opportunities.

* Administer a broad range of functional responsibilities critical to business operations including reporting, managing cross-departmental operating systems for billing and ticketing in additional to promotional support across all domestic markets.

* Support Live Event operations by maintaining office systems; including but not limited to internal management and CRM software, ticketing distribution/fulfillment systems, and ESP platforms.

* Assist in the management and communication of Live Event contract execution; ensuring proper regulations and insurance requirements are met.

* Monitor Live Event KPI’s while generating reoccurring reports along with ad hoc projects/presentations.

* Collaborate closely with WWE creative departments including television and talent booking to produce, edit, and upload creative assets on a recurring basis.

* Lead Live Event business processes/systems to improve the communication and planning across the department and partnering business units.

* Keep current with all WWE programming, storylines, products, and talent.

* Support administrative needs for Live Events office as designated by SVP of Live Events. Qualifications:

* 5 years or more of Ticketing, Marketing and/or Live Event experience preferred

* Strong customer service and relationship building skills

* Excellent digital literacy, including proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook.

* WWE product knowledge preferred

* Willing and able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays in addition to some travel for events as needed

* Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or related field of study

Manager, Live Events Marketing