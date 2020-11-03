WWE Posts Job Openings For Producer, Production Assistant & More

WWE is looking to hire a creative producer, a production assistant and more, posting new openings on their website. The company is has posted job listings for four new positions on their corporate website, as you can see below:

* Producer

WWE is seeking an accomplished & creative producer to write, produce and edit for our Network Documentary unit. This individual is a self-efficient, solution-oriented, motivated producer who is capable of producing field shoots under tight guidelines as a member of the WWE Network Documentary team.

Responsibilities:

– Produces documentaries & episodic series from concept to completion

– Field produce interviews, behind the scenes access with talent and subjects

– Responsible for writing scripts and video editing documentaries

– Assists as preditor, & in the field on various documentary projects

– Actively maximizes cross-platform potential of network documentaries

– Collaborate with AMG social team to broaden the scope and awareness of WWE’s Network Documentary unit

– Works independently conducting interviews, writing and editing while leading junior producers to support documentaries

– Accepts feedback from upper management on shooting, story and editing

– Works alongside AMG Creative to design high end graphics elements

– Produces content with an emphasis on innovation, emerging technologies and platform specific storytelling

– Create unique concepts while working within appropriate budget

– Provide feedback to junior producers to develop their skills as storytellers

– Able to produce variety of WWE Network documentary series

* Director, Operations (Strategy)

WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, versatile and professional Director, Operations (Strategy) to join as a key member of the Advanced Media Group (AMG). This individual will be responsible for coordination of operations across key strategic initiatives for WWE’s media business, including the WWE Network. AMG’s goals consist of growing WWE’s audience, increasing engagement with the brand and driving monetization. This role will be focused on identifying opportunities that align with AMG’s and the company’s strategy and overseeing the execution of key projects intended to drive KPIs. This individual should demonstrate organization, poise and expert communication to improve the operations of a skilled, diverse and deadline-focused team.

Responsibilities

– Partner with stakeholders and senior leadership to develop and maintain business roadmaps, guide prioritization, and utilization of resources

– Manage multiple, simultaneous short- and long-term projects and independently track progression of all aspects of designated projects

– Drive coordination and collaboration across multiple teams throughout WWE, capturing and communicating details with precision and clarity

– Create and maintain reporting/dashboards and executive-level reports to provide visibility to key stakeholders for active and proposed initiatives

– Provide clear communication on status to project teams, stakeholders and senior leadership

– Define process and tools utilized for gathering details on projects and reporting progress and risks

– Research best operating practices with recommendations for process improvements

– Track performance of business KPIs associated with key initiatives

* Director, Digital Platform Marketing

Responsibilities

– Lead WWE’s app store optimization (ASO) and search engine optimization (SEO) efforts and be the company’s internal and external advocate and subject matter expert in this space

– Develop and implement ASO and SEO strategies and tactics to drive visits, viewership, registrations and/or subscriptions to WWE Network, WWE.com and other relevant WWE digital properties

– Ensure WWE’s app and content are optimally positioned and promoted across our various distribution platforms (e.g., iOS, Android, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV) and leading search engines (e.g., Google, Bing), leveraging organic and/or paid opportunities

– Serve as a key liaison to each platform partner and search engine

– Utilize each platform’s tools to enhance our customer acquisition and retention efforts

– Regularly update all marketing materials (copy, images, videos, etc.) for various platforms and search engines as required

– Run marketing tests, track results and make appropriate modifications

– Conduct ASO and SEO competitive analysis and research, staying up to date on distribution partners and search engines (existing and new) and other relevant apps. Share industry best practices

– Work closely with WWE Marketing, Product, Programming, Creative Services and Analytics to align tactics and meet strategic objectives

* Production Assistant, WWE Documentary Unit

The WWE Network documentary team is currently looking for a Production Assistant with a passion for producing, editing, and supporting our long form storytelling.

Key Responsibilities:

– Provide overall assistance to Associate Producers and Producers

– Screening & securing of footage for specific documentary programs

– Conducts tape research in WWE archives

– Story idea creation on a small and large scale

– Interacts with a variety of Associate Producers, Directors, Producers, and talent

– Edit short-form video highlights from all WWE Network Programming, Special Events, and TV (as needed)

– Research and edit short-form WWE VOD content to help support the Network, online features, and Digital Original Programming

– Produce and edit trailers and sizzle reels, as well as promotional items

– Upload content into Video Management System

– Utilize digital archives to research show topics

– Create non-linear timelines featuring program footage, b-roll material and interview clips

– Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets

– Handle updating WWE Digital Media Video archive and Digital Media music cue sheet management system

– Assist in edit, audio and graphics production sessions.

– Work is regularly reviewed under supervision for creativity, timeliness, accuracy and meeting deadlines

– Occasionally travel to assist field production

– Other duties as required