WWE Posts New Job Listing for Creative & Talent Analyst

The WWE corporate careers page has a new listing up for an analytics position. You can see the full details for the Analyst, Creative & Talent Analytics role for WWE below:

The Analyst, Creative & Talent Analytics is responsible for supporting internal stakeholders through qualitative and quantitative analytics, specifically with respect to WWE’s creative and talent performance. This role will be responsible for reporting and analysis, automated dashboards, scorecards, and data quality.

Key Responsibilities:

* Support various business groups, including Creative Writing, Talent Management, Marketing, and Brand by generating performance insights * about Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows and associated talent

* Create and maintain weekly reports measuring show and talent performance

* Perform ad-hoc analyses and develop observations, insights and recommendations on a weekly basis

* Deliver individual projects and tasks in an accurate and timely manner, while managing priorities across various Creative & Talent

* Analytics projects

* Assist in the coordination of data collection and validation, which may include contacting various vendors/agencies outside the company to resolve questions, inconsistencies, or obtain missing data; responsible for data quality and integrity

Essential Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s degree

* 1+ years of related experience in Analytics

* Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with ability to translate complex data into meaningful insights and communicate them clearly and confidently to internal stakeholders

* Experience with extracting, analyzing and interpreting data from social media tools such as Meltwater, Socialbakers

* Comfort manipulating and analyzing complex, highly dimensional data from varying sources

* Able to synthesize and communicate complex qualitative and quantitative data using data visualization

* Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously and work independently, as well as exceptional analytical ability and sound business judgment

Other Relevant Experience (a plus):

* Experience with natural language processing / digital & social conversation analysis

* Experience with Business Intelligence tools (e.g. Alteryx, SQL, etc.), Visualization and Dashboarding tools (e.g. Tableau, Qlik, Domo, etc.) or coding or advanced data analytics tools (e.g. SAS, R, Hadoop, Python, etc.)

* Experience with online attitudinal and behavioral measurement vendors/tools (e.g. comScore, Nielsen, Dynamic Logic, etc.)

