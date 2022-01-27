WWE Posts New Job Opening In Creative Media Division

WWE has posted a new job listing for a Copywriter in the Creative Media Division, which promises a chance to work with WWE superstars. It’s noted that the position will help with writing promos, openings, commercials and more. You can find all the details below.

Who’s ready to get in the ring?! Not literally of course, the metaphorical copywriting ring at WWE! We are looking for a smart & savvy wordsmith to join WWE Media as a copywriter supporting the Creative Media Division. As part of CMD you’ll be directly involed with creating promos, cold opens, episodics, commercials, and much more. Here’s your chance to work with WWE Superstars and A-List talent across the entertainment industry. Make sure to come ready with your personal WWE Superstar moniker because you know we’re gonna ask!

Title : Copywriter

What You’ll Do:

– Lead, formulate, and develop ideas that ladder up to the Creative Director – Copy

– Write for a host of media including digital, broadcast, manifestos, & scripts

– Work closely with internal teams in all stages of the creative process — from brainstorming to project delivery.

– Understand strategy to ensure all ideas align with the WWE brand.

– Demonstrate strong design skills *Indesign and Keynote a plus*

– Thrive under tight deadlines and can juggle multiple projects at once.

– Ability to think strategically and conceptualize big picture creative.

– Expert storytelling skills with the ability to self-edit.

Qualifications

– 2+ years of work experience as a copywriter *agency experience a plus*

– Understand the WWE brand voice to shape campaigns.

– Attention to detail and accuracy with the ability to self-manage time and output.

– Must be dependable, positive, open-minded, and be able to clearly communicate.

Skills

Adobe creative suite, Avid, Keynote