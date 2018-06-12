WWE News: WWE Posts Preview of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss, Preview For Thursday Impact Wrestling, Official Information on MLW’s Battle Riot

– WWE posted the following preview for Stephanie McMahon’s appearance on Undercover Boss this Friday…

– Here is the updated card for Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Make sure to join 411 for live coverage at 8PM ET on Thursday night…

* #1 Contender’s Match: Moose vs. Eli Drake

* X-Division Title Match: Champion Matt Sydal vs. Cage

* No DQ Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Kiera Hogan

* KM & Fallah Bahh vs. Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

– MLW announced the following information on their upcoming Battle Riot match…

FIRST 4 COMPETITORS REVEALED FOR MLW’S BATTLE RIOT SET FOR JULY 19TH IN NYC

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling today announced the first four participants for the first-ever Battle Riot® featuring 40 wrestlers as the main event of its July 19th card and FUSION TV taping in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY.

Tickets are available now at: https://mlwnyc.eventbrite.com.

The first four participants in the Battle Riot are:

* John Hennigan, formally known as John Morrison. Hennigan debuted in MLW in December, competing in a no disqualification tag team encounter with Shane “Swerve” Strickland. It was recently announced that the California competitor will be a cast member on the upcoming season of SURVIVOR on CBS. If Hennigan wins the Battle Riot, he could find himself challenging his friend – the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Strickland.

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. will compete in MLW for the first time in 14 years. Debuting in MLW at the young age of 18, the 3rd generation Hart looks to return in dominant fashion. With size, talent and power on his side, Smith could be a front-runner to win the first-ever Battle Riot.

* “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan will make his MLW debut July 19th as he looks to cause carnage as only the legendary sinister mastermind can. With more experience than anyone in the Battle Riot, will the sinister grappler outwit and outlast 39 other men? Find out July 19th in New York City!

* ACH enters the Battle Riot on a hot streak including linking up with Rich Swann to become an instant force within the MLW tag team division as well as a sensational showing in Japan earlier this month. Will ACH’s explosive power, speed and innovation triumph in the Battle Riot? Find out LIVE!

* What is the Battle Riot?: A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises!

There will be legends!

There will be WTF entries!

And there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Hypothetically Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy can get a grappler down, put each arm in an arm bar, while 2 guys put him in ankle locks to tap him out!

Anything is possible July 19th in a Battle Riot!

* What does the winner Get? : The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Participants will be announced starting next week.

“We’re going to stack the undercard. You got to when you come to NYC. This is going to be our biggest show ever in sheer numbers, matches and star power,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Plus, it’s a TV taping for MLW FUSION on beIN Sports!