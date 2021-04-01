wrestling / News
WWE Posts Teaser For Tomorrow Featuring Stone Cold Logo And Chris Jericho Theme
The WWE Network has posted a teaser to Twitter which features the logo for Stone Cold Steve Austin and sound effects from Chris Jericho’s old WWE theme. Specifically, the features the noise from the countdown prior to Jericho’s entrance. It is appropriate, as the teaser specifically says it’s a countdown, but that noise is very familiar to wrestling fans.
Jericho is currently in AEW and has largely been ignored by WWE since he made the jump. There was some speculation this could be an April Fool’s gag, but today is April Fool’s Day and the teaser is promoting something 24 hours from now.
At this time, the only thing set to premiere on the Network tomorrow is the latest WWE Day of documentary about Fastlane 2021.
🕛 ＴＯＭＯＲＲＯＷ 🕛 pic.twitter.com/2T5ZBhsHcw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn On What It’s Like Working With WWE Creative Team, Having Creative Input, Being Called ‘Difficult’
- Bruce Prichard On Sting Having Talks With WWE In 1988, His Decision To Stay In WCW, Vince McMahon’s Commentary
- Edge Isn’t Bummed Christian Went to AEW: ‘I Want Him to Be Happy’
- WWE Reportedly Removes Infamous DX Segment From Network