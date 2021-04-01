WWE Posts Teaser For Tomorrow Featuring Stone Cold Logo And Chris Jericho Theme

The WWE Network has posted a teaser to Twitter which features the logo for Stone Cold Steve Austin and sound effects from Chris Jericho’s old WWE theme. Specifically, the features the noise from the countdown prior to Jericho’s entrance. It is appropriate, as the teaser specifically says it’s a countdown, but that noise is very familiar to wrestling fans.

Jericho is currently in AEW and has largely been ignored by WWE since he made the jump. There was some speculation this could be an April Fool’s gag, but today is April Fool’s Day and the teaser is promoting something 24 hours from now.

At this time, the only thing set to premiere on the Network tomorrow is the latest WWE Day of documentary about Fastlane 2021.