WWE Posts Video of Brock Lesnar vs. Sheamus From Weekend Live Event

October 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted a video featuring footage from Brock Lesnar’s match with Sheamus at Saturday’s live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba. You can check out the video below. Lesnar retained his WWE Universal Championship after delivering an F5 and making the pinfall.

The match is expected to be Lesnar’s last for several weeks, as he won’t be back until late October where he will begin building toward a match at Survivor Series.

