WWE’s Planned PPV Schedule for After SummerSlam

The WrestleVotes Twitter account tweeted out WWE’s schedule for PPVs after SummerSlam. It remains to be seen where these shows will actually take place from. The two WWE PPVs scheduled for before Summerslam are Backlash on June 14th from the WWE Performance Center and Extreme Rules on July 19th, currently scheduled for the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Summerslam is scheduled for August 23rd at TD Garden in Boston, though based on comments from the Mayor of Boston, it’s unlikely that Summerslam will happen there.

* September 20th – Clash of Champions – Newark, NJ

* October 18th – Hell in a Cell – Atlanta, GA

* November 5th – Saudi Arabia Show – Saudi Arabia

* November 22nd – Survivor Series – Dallas, TX

* December 20th – TLC – Chicago, IL