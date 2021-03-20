WWE PPVs on Peacock To Run Ad-Free

If you’ve watched WWE content on Peacock already and are concerned that ads will air during live PPVs, worry not: that isn’t the case. PWInsider reports that a rep for Peacock has confirmed that WWE PPVs that air on the service will be without ad breaks inserted.

Some users of the service, which launched its WWE content on Thursday, have expressed complaints that ads, which appear for suscribers of Peacock Premium, cut in at inopportune moments such as in the middle of matches before returning to the moment they left off. Obviously, that would be more of a problem for live PPVs but it appears that will not be the case.

On-Demand content will feature inserted ads. The Peacock Premium service costs $4.99 a month (but is free to some Xfinity subscribers), while Peacock Plus which is largely an ad-free service costs $9.99. The first PPV to run live on Peacock will be Fastlane, which airs this Sunday.