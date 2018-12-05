WWE Pre-sales For WrestleMania Week Events and Royal Rumble Access Take Place Today

– At 10AM ET today, the following presales will begin….

* April 5th NXT Takeover: New York event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY with pre-sale code WWENY.

* April 8th Monday Night Raw taping at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY with pre-sale code WWENY.

* April 9th Smackdown Live taping at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY with pre-sale code WWENY.

* Combination tickets for all three events will be on sale as well.

– At noon today, January 2019 WWE Royal Rumble AXXESS, set for 1/25/19-1/27/19, at the Phoenix Convention Center with pre-sale code DOTCOM.

