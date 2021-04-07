wrestling / News
WWE President Nick Khan Says Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey Will Return To WWE
April 7, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with the Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Fightful), WWE President Nick Khan said that both Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will return to WWE at some point. Lynch has been out of action since last summer when she announced she was pregnant. She gave birth to her daughter Roux in early December. Rousey has been gone since Wrestlemania 35.
Khan said: “Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”
