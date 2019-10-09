wrestling / News
WWE Press Conference Set For Friday Featuring Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez and More, Streaming On WWE Network
October 9, 2019
We reported yesterday that WWE is set to make a ‘special announcement’ on Friday with a press conference that will include Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury. PWInsider reports that the press conference, which happens at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will stream live on the WWE Network and the WWE’s social media accounts. Triple H, Paul Heyman and Rey Mysterio will also be involved.
It’s rumored that WWE is planning matches between Lesnar and Velasquez, as well as Strowman and Fury, possibly for WWE Crown Jewel on October 31.
