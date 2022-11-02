WWE News: Pretty Deadly Retain Tag Titles On NXT, Apollo Crews Confronted By JD McDonagh

– Pretty Deadly had a tough challenge on tonight’s NXT in Bron Breakker and Wes Lee, but escaped with their NXT Tag Team Championships thanks to help. A championship match was established in the opening segment of the show, which went the champs’ way after Carmelo Hayes interfered and shoved Lee off the top rope.

After the match, Hayes was attacked by Lee and Von Wagner assaulted Bron Breaker.

– Apollo Crews tried to set Breakker in his sights for the NXT Championship on tonight’s show before Wagner cut him off. JD McDonagh approached Crews after the match and threatened him: