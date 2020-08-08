wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview Blurb for Return of Raw Underground, Sasha Banks Poses for Photoshoot, More Smackdown Video Highlights
– As previously reported, WWE released a new Raw preview last night hyping up the return of Raw Underground next week. WWE.com released the following preview blurb for next week’s show and the return of Raw UG:
Who will fight in Raw Underground next?
Shane McMahon turned Monday night on its head when he introduced Raw Underground, a gritty, smash-mouth battleground, to the world. So far, the monstrous Dabba-Kato, Erik of The Viking Raiders, Dolph Ziggler and The Hurt Business made their presence felt.
Who will be the next Superstar to risk it all in an environment where there are no rules?
– Following Smackdown, Sasha Banks took part in a photoshoot with both of her title belts. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can view those clips below.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Added Stipulations To FTR’s Release From Company
- AEW Has Cut Back On Extras At Ringside, Pineapple Pete Not At Tapings
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Heat Between Sunny & Sable, What Started It, Marc Mero Not Wanting Sable to Take Bumps
- Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)