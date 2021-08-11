wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Bobby Lashley on Broken Skull Sessions, No SummerSlam Specials Set For FOX or FOX Sports 1
August 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released a preview clip of Bobby Lashley on the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions, which airs this Sunday on Peacock. You can see the clip below, described as follows:
““Stone Cold” Steve Austin puts WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on his 30-second shot clock to find out The All Mighty’s heaviest deadlift, favorite cheat meal and much more.”
– As PWInsider reports, there are no current WWE or SummerSlam related specials listed for FOX or FOX Sports 1 for the lead-up to or aftermath of the show. Last year saw FOX air a SummerSlam special and FOX Sports 1 air several past years of SummerSlam in programming.