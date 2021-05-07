wrestling / News
WWE News: New Previews For Booker T’s Biography Special, BRE Play Sea of Thieves
May 7, 2021 | Posted by
A&E will premiere Booker T’s Biography special this weekend, and new preview clips are online. You can see the sneak peeks below for the special, which airs Sunday on the cable network:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has the BRA (Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, & Mia Yim) playing Sea of Thieves:
