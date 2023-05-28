wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Tonight’s Most Wanted Treasures, New WWE Action Figures
– WWE has posted a new preview of tonight’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring Goldberg. You can check out the clip below, described as follows:
At the request of Lita, Goldberg agrees to help the former WWE Women’s Champion search for the jacket that he was wearing when he Speared The Rock during his WWE debut.
– The company also posted a new look at the latest Mattel WWE action figures to Twitter:
Check out the latest WWE action figures revealed by @Mattel, including new versions of @TripleH and @HulkHogan!
📸: https://t.co/VPMxbYA795 pic.twitter.com/Jjey6GI1Zs
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2023