WWE News: Preview of Tonight’s Most Wanted Treasures, New WWE Action Figures

May 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg WWE Raw, Kenny Omega Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new preview of tonight’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring Goldberg. You can check out the clip below, described as follows:

At the request of Lita, Goldberg agrees to help the former WWE Women’s Champion search for the jacket that he was wearing when he Speared The Rock during his WWE debut.

– The company also posted a new look at the latest Mattel WWE action figures to Twitter:

