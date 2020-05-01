wrestling / News

WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Full AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns Match From Payback 2016

May 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Friday Night Smackdown WWE Mandy Rose Carmella

– WWE Now’s preview for tonight’s Smackdown is online, with four things you need to know before the show. You can see the video below:

– WWE also posted the full match from Payback 2016 between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns to YouTube. The match was for the World Heavyweight Championship.

