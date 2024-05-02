wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview Of This Weekend’s WWE Rivals, Damian Priest & Jey Uso’s Road to Backlash

May 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 26 Batista John Cena Image Credit: WWE

– John Cena and Batista are the focus of this weekend’s WWE Rivals, and a new clip shows off a bit of the episode. You can check out the preview below for the episode, which airs Saturday night on A&E:

– WWE posted a new video looking at Damian Priest and Jey Uso’s road to their World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Backlash this Saturday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, John Cena, WWE Rivals, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading