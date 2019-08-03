WWE Previews Brock Lesnar Appearing on Raw Next Week

– As previously reported, WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on Monday’s edition of Raw. WWE released the following preview, hyping Lesnar being on the final Raw before Summerslam. You can check out that preview below:

How injured is Seth Rollins heading into his SummerSlam battle with Brock Lesnar?

As Seth Rollins squared off against Dolph Ziggler this past Monday night on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance on the red brand, unleashing on The Architect with a savage succession of F-5s, even going so far as to assault Rollins as he was being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Rollins underwent a series of evaluations at a local medical facility but refused to disclose any details regarding his medical condition to WWE Digital. As such, and given Rollins’ silence since that night, it remains to be seen what kind of damage The Beast Incarnate doled out to his SummerSlam challenger.

Lesnar will be in the house for the final Raw before SummerSlam. Will The Kingslayer also make an appearance?