WWE Previews Brock Lesnar’s Appearance on Next Week’s Raw

– WWE has posted a preview of Brock Lesnar’s appearance on Raw this coming Monday. Lesnar is set for the show after not showing up for his last two scheduled Raw appearances as part of his storyline leading into his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. Vince McMahon temporarily suspended Reigns last week on Raw for accusing Vince or protecting Lesnar, then guaranteed Lesnar would be at this week’s show.

The WWE.com preview reads:

Per Mr. McMahon, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will finally appear on Monday Night Raw, three weeks before he defends his title against the recently suspended Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Now that The Chairman has punished The Big Dog for his inflammatory criticism of The Beast Incarnate and Mr. McMahon himself, it remains to be seen just how Reigns will react to Lesnar’s appearance on Raw — or if he will even be reinstated before Monday night.