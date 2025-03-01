wrestling / News
WWE Previews EVOLVE, Kylie Rae, Zayda Steel and More Featured
March 1, 2025 | Posted by
During the Countdown to Elimination Chamber, WWE previewed their upcoming EVOLVE series on Tubi. Talents like Kylie Rae, Zayda Steel, Gallus and more were featured. The show debuts on March 5.
THE FUTURE IS NOW. WHO WILL MAKE THEIR MOMENT?#WWEEvolve premieres THIS WEDNESDAY on Tubi in the U.S. and YouTube internationally. pic.twitter.com/k5BBk16yoc
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2025
