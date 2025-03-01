wrestling / News

WWE Previews EVOLVE, Kylie Rae, Zayda Steel and More Featured

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE EVOLVE Image Credit: WWE

During the Countdown to Elimination Chamber, WWE previewed their upcoming EVOLVE series on Tubi. Talents like Kylie Rae, Zayda Steel, Gallus and more were featured. The show debuts on March 5.

