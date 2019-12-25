WWE Previews Thursday’s Return to Madison Square Garden

– WWE released a new video preview for Thursday’s return to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 26, showcasing “What you need to know before WWE Live at Madison Square Garden.” You can check out the new preview spot below.

The show will feature Becky Lynch defending her Raw women’s title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Steel Cage Match. Also, Andrade faces Rey Mysterio for the US title. Here’s the current lineup:

* Raw Women’s Title Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* US Title Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Andrade

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

* No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev