WWE Previews Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley on NXT 2.0

– WWE.com released the following match preview for Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley on this week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0:

Tatum Paxley looks to prove herself in singles match with Natalya

The BOAT has come to stake her claim on NXT 2.0.

In a shocking turn of events, Natalya made her first appearance on NXT since 2015, interrupting Cora Jade to tell her she was the future before proclaiming the future was bleak and slapping the up-and-comer into a Sharpshooter.

Natalya then put NXT 2.0 on notice when she was approached by Tatum Paxley, who was determined to prove herself by challenging the three-time Guinness World Record holder.

Can Paxley pick up the biggest win of her young career, or will The BOAT show what earned her that moniker. Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!