WWE Previews This Week’s NXT 2.0: Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell, Duke Hudson vs. Bron Breakker

– WWE.com released the following preview for next week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Indi Hartwell will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in a singles matchup, plus Duke Hudson faces Bron Breakker. Here’s the full preview and lineup for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0:

Indi Hartwell looks to measure up to NXT Champion Mandy Rose in singles match

Indi Hartwell has hit rock bottom and is flying solo for the first time in her career, but instead of offering comfort, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose decided to kick Hartwell while she’s down with a few cutting remarks.

Tired of feeling sorry for herself, Hartwell has begun to look at her circumstances as an opportunity to prove herself and she plans to start by stepping to the self-proclaimed “measuring stick of the NXT women’s division.”

After hearing Hartwell’s remarks, Rose is determined to remind the entire NXT Universe to put respect on Toxic Attraction’s name.

Will Hartwell be able to measure up to Rose and begin her solo climb to the top of the NXT women’s division? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Duke Hudson plans to earn his respect in match with NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Duke Hudson has had some time to re-assess his place in NXT 2.0 and he is tired of being disrespected.

So, after Bron Breakker stormed through his interview, Hudson decided to return the favor later that night proclaiming that if Breakker disrespected him again, the NXT Champion wouldn’t make it to In Your House to defend his title.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Breakker agreed to settle the dispute inside the ring.\

Did Hudson bite off more than he can chew stepping to the NXT Champion or will he show the rest of the NXT 2.0 locker room he deserves the proper respect? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!