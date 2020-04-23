wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Previews Triple H’s 25th Anniversary Celebration on Smackdown, Throwback AJ Lee Indie Match
– WWE has released a preview of the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Triple H’s career on this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the preview below:
Friday Night SmackDown to celebrate 25 Years of Triple H in WWE
All hail The King of Kings!
Friday Night SmackDown is set to celebrate Triple H’s 25th Anniversary with WWE this week. From the early days as Jean-Paul Lévesque, to the iconic days in the DX stable, mind-blowing WrestleMania main events and every stop in between, it’s time to play The Game and look back at some of the most memorable moments.
What will the blue brand have in store to honor one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history?
Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to celebrate the incredible milestone.
– Title Match Wrestling has released a throwback video of AJ Lee from her Miss April days on the independent circle when she faced Rain at WSU and NWS’ 3rd Annual Women’s J-Cup Tournament event in April of 2009:
