WWE News: Full Prime Target Vignette From NXT, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell’s Spa Day Takes a Turn

– WWE has released the full “Prime Target” vignette from this week’s NXT looking at next week’s Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross match for the NXT Championship. You can see the video below, which features Paul Heyman, Pat McAfee, and more weighing in on the match:

– Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell went out for a spa day on tonight’s episode, but it didn’t turn out the way LeRae hoped. The first sequence saw Indi, blinded by the cucumbers over her eyes, talk about how LeRae was right about Dexter Lumis and call him a loser since she believed Lumis was hitting on Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart by sending them flowers a couple of weeks ago. Lumis, it turned out, was the guy attending to Indie and he dejectedly left. Later, Indie found out that LeRae actually sent the flowers, and excitedly proclaimed that it meant Lumis still loves her: