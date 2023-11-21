WWE Partnering With Primitive For New Clothing Line Featuring Undertaker & Steve Austin

WWE is joining forces with Primitive on a new merchandise line that features Undertaker, Steve Austin, and more. Fightful reports that the new clothing line will feature new T-shirts, hoodies, hats, shorts and skateboards branded for legends such as Taker, Austin and D-Generation X.

The line will be available starting Wednesday at 11 AM PT on Primitive’s website. Primitive is a streetwear brand that was founded in 2014.