WWE Producer Pat Buck Leaves Company Following Wrestlemania

PWInsider reports that WWE producer Pat Buck (real name Pat Buckridge) has left the company after producing several matches at Wrestlemania. Buck produced Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, as well as Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (with Michael Hayes). He told the company today and has already left. He will not be at tonight’s RAW taping.

After his work on Wrestlemania, Buck felt he had achieved his goals of producing main events for the biggest show of the year. Now he reportedly feels he needs to focus on his family, which the WWE schedule wouldn’t let him do all the time.

Buck also worked in Talent Relations. He was also a liaison between WWE and independent talents that worked as extras at PPVs and TV tapings. He has also been looking for possible new signings.

Buck originally signed with WWE as a producer in 2019 after working independently, including OVW (when it was a WWE developmental territory). He runs the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academies in New Jersey and Long Island with Brian Myers and is the owner of WrestlePro in Jersey.