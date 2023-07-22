WWE News: Producers For Tonight’s Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton Works Dark Match

– A new report has the producers that worked on matches for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Chris Park produced the United States Championship Invitational.

* Shawn Daivari produced Charotte vs. IYO SKY.

* Jason Jordan produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Butch.

* Adam Pearce produced Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar.

* Michael Hayes produced the Rules of Engagement segment.

– The site also reports that Tiffany Stratton worked the dark match before the show. Stratton came down with the NXT Women’s Championship and defeated Kiana James.