wrestling / News
WWE News: Producers For Tonight’s Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton Works Dark Match
July 21, 2023 | Posted by
– A new report has the producers that worked on matches for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Chris Park produced the United States Championship Invitational.
* Shawn Daivari produced Charotte vs. IYO SKY.
* Jason Jordan produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Butch.
* Adam Pearce produced Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar.
* Michael Hayes produced the Rules of Engagement segment.
– The site also reports that Tiffany Stratton worked the dark match before the show. Stratton came down with the NXT Women’s Championship and defeated Kiana James.
