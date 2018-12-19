wrestling / News
WWE Producer & Stars Praise Mustafa Ali
The following have posted words of praise and congratulations after Mustafa Ali’s promotion to Smackdown and victory over Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
You deserve it @MustafaAliWWE https://t.co/8mbCVYyZ2d
— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) December 19, 2018
That's where he belongs.👍
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) December 19, 2018
Hey @MustafaAliWWE, I’m proud of you.#205Live to #SDLive
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 19, 2018
@MustafaAliWWE just beat @WWE #WorldChampion but he can’t be Me! 😂 #SDlive
— WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) December 19, 2018
Congratulations to @MustafaAliWWE! From the 💜 of #205Live to the 💙 of #SDLive! https://t.co/ySrJ0cd5sI
— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) December 19, 2018
And just like that @MustafaAliWWE done shocked the world! #HellYeah #SDLive
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) December 19, 2018
A 205 guy just pinned the WWE Champion. @MustafaAliWWE #205Live #SDLive
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) December 19, 2018