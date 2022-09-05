WWE News: Note On Producers At WWE Clash at the Castle, Paul Heyman At Show

– A new report has notes on a couple of producers who worked WWE Clash at the Castle. PWINsider reports that Abyss produced the well-received Gunther vs. Sheamus Intercontinental Championship. The report notes that Abyss has been getting great work for his work as a producer.

In addition, Michael Hayes worked as a producer for the main event match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

– The site also notes that while Heyman was described on TV as not being at the show as he was selling the effects of the attack on him, Heyman was backstage working at the show.