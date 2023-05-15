wrestling / News
WWE News: Note On Who’s Producing The Bloodline’s Segments, Johnny Gargano Update
– A new report has a note on who is producing The Bloodline’s segments since WrestleMania 39. Fightful Select reports that Michael Hayes has still been on board as the producer for most of the segments involving the Roman Reigns-led stable.
– Johnny Gargano made his return to the ring at this weekend’s live events, as noted in the results for Saturday’s show. Fightful Select reports that Gargano, who faced Gunther at the event, is back on the road full-time at this point.
