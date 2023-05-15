wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On Who’s Producing The Bloodline’s Segments, Johnny Gargano Update

May 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown The Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

– A new report has a note on who is producing The Bloodline’s segments since WrestleMania 39. Fightful Select reports that Michael Hayes has still been on board as the producer for most of the segments involving the Roman Reigns-led stable.

– Johnny Gargano made his return to the ring at this weekend’s live events, as noted in the results for Saturday’s show. Fightful Select reports that Gargano, who faced Gunther at the event, is back on the road full-time at this point.

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Michael Hayes, The Bloodline, Jeremy Thomas

