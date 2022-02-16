wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For NXT Level Up, Wendy Choo Tries to Recruit Dakota Kai For Dusty Classic
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
– The first promo for the new WWE show NXT Level Up is now online. You can see the promo below for the show, which airs Friday at 10 PM ET and is replacing 205 Live:
– During tonight’s Vengeance Day, Wendy Choo attempted to recruit first Amari Miller and then Dakota Kai for the women’s Dusty Classic:
