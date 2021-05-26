WWE News: New Promo For NXT Takeover: In Your House, Ciampa & Thatcher Trade Promos With Grizzled Young Veterans

– WWE has released a new promo for NXT Takeover: In Your House which arrives next month. The company aired the promo during tonight’s NXT, and you can see it below:

– Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher aren’t yet done with the Grizzled Young Veterans, even if the GYV want to move on. WWE aired promos from both teams, in which Ciampa and Thatcher promised to take the Veterans out while Zack Gibson and James Drake said their eyes are on MSK and the Tag Team Championships: