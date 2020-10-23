wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo Hypes Swerve City Podcast’s WWE Network Debut, WWE Chronicle: Bayley Sneak Peek
October 22, 2020
– The Swerve City Podcast arrives on the WWE Network tomorrow, and a new promo is online for it. You can see the video below from the podcast hyping tomorrow’s show:
– WWE also posted a trailer for WWE Chronicle: Bayley, which premieres Saturday on the WWE Network:
