wrestling / News
WWE Promos For Dream Match Mania: Roman Reigns vs. Rock, Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus
WWE has released two new promos for tomorrow’s Dream Match Mania special previewing the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus “matches.” You can see the two videos below. The WWE Network event airs on the WWE Network, Youtube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter at 1 PM ET tomorrow and will see stars of today battle legends in WWE 2K20 simulations, with commentary from the WWE roster.
411 will have live coverage of the event. The card is:
* Roman Reigns vs. The Rock
Announce Team: The Usos
* Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus
Announce Team: Sasha and Bayley
* John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan
Announce Team: Drake Maverick and R-Truth
* Seth Rollins vs. Ric Flair
Announce Team: Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole
* Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix
Announce Team: Charlotte and Beth
* Big E vs. Goldberg
Announce Team: Big E and Kofi Kingston
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring Producer on Martha Hart’s Involvement in Owen Hart Episode
- Jake Roberts Says ‘Chumps’ Like Shawn Michaels Needed WWE Title Because Nobody Thought He Was Tough, Says He & Bret Hart Were The ‘Worst’ Champions
- Arn Anderson Says Vince McMahon Fed Lines to WWE Announcers To Bury Sting During WrestleMania 31 Match
- Madman Fulton Says He Can Do Things In Impact He Couldn’t In NXT