WWE Promos For Dream Match Mania: Roman Reigns vs. Rock, Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus

WWE has released two new promos for tomorrow’s Dream Match Mania special previewing the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus “matches.” You can see the two videos below. The WWE Network event airs on the WWE Network, Youtube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter at 1 PM ET tomorrow and will see stars of today battle legends in WWE 2K20 simulations, with commentary from the WWE roster.

411 will have live coverage of the event. The card is:

* Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Announce Team: The Usos

* Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus

Announce Team: Sasha and Bayley

* John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan

Announce Team: Drake Maverick and R-Truth

* Seth Rollins vs. Ric Flair

Announce Team: Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole

* Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix

Announce Team: Charlotte and Beth

* Big E vs. Goldberg

Announce Team: Big E and Kofi Kingston