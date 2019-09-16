wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Promotes Batista’s Gears of War Role, Chelsea Green Shares New YouTube Video
– WWE posted to Twitter to promote Batista’s role in Gears of War 5. You can see the post below, which shared a tweet from the game hyping the critical reaction to the game. Batista appears as a customized version of Marcus Fenix in the game.
That's what happens when @DaveBautista is UNLEASHED on #Gears5! https://t.co/CZ7aYfYCxD
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
Batista Marcus Fenix is freakin unleashed now on #Gears5 @GearsofWar pic.twitter.com/mBMvJClmnv
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 16, 2019
Fuck that thank you!! And all the @GearsofWar fans for helping me chase down this damn dream! Imma get that movie role dammit!! 💪🏼#dreamchaser https://t.co/ArRsBUkqEz
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 16, 2019
– NXT star Chelsea Green posted her latest YouTube video online, in which she visits the Orlando Wall Crawl with Deonna Purrazzo:
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Luke Harper’s Return: When He Was Called Back, How WWE Kept Him Hidden
- Bruce Prichard on His Reaction to Eric Bischoff Giving Away Raw Results on WCW Nitro in 1995
- Jim Ross on How Owen Hart Nearly Signed With WCW in 1990 and Why They Let Him Get Away
- nZo on How Vince McMahon Created a Monopoly With WWE, How Vince Calls WWE ‘Our Company’