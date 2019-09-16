wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Promotes Batista’s Gears of War Role, Chelsea Green Shares New YouTube Video

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Batista Raw 2-25-19

– WWE posted to Twitter to promote Batista’s role in Gears of War 5. You can see the post below, which shared a tweet from the game hyping the critical reaction to the game. Batista appears as a customized version of Marcus Fenix in the game.

– NXT star Chelsea Green posted her latest YouTube video online, in which she visits the Orlando Wall Crawl with Deonna Purrazzo:

