WWE News: WWE Promotes Fundraiser For Samu, Performance Center Combine Promo, Top 25 Takeover Moments
– WWE has a new article promoting this week’s fundraiser with WXW-C4 to benefit Samu. The article on WWE.com reads:
Sports-entertainment enthusiasts in Allentown, Pa. are in for an incredible treat this Wednesday night when WWE and WXW-C4 come together for a great cause.
Samoa Joe, Kassius Ohno, Billy Kidman, WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and more Superstars will be in attendance for a WXW-C4 fundraiser for Samu Anoa’i, remembered by WWE Universe members as Samu and one half of The Headshrinkers.
To witness the event live, head to the Mt. Ville Sports Center in Allentown, Pa. on Wednesday, May 29. For more info on this crossover event for a great cause, click here!
– The company has released a new promo hyping today’s WWE Performance Center Combine livestream, which starts at 2 PM ET on the WWE Network:
EXCLUSIVE: Watch @BiancaBelairWWE prove exactly why she is the #ESTofNXT!
The @WWEPC Combine streams TODAY at 2/1c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/2q3iP1qH0D
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2019
– Here is the latest WWE Top 5 video, a special edition looking at the top 25 TakeOver moments:
