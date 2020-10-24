WWE Promotes Independent Content Added to WWE Network Including Greatest Cage Matches

WWE had made an announcement promoting new independent wrestling content that was added to the WWE Network today. This includes the Greatest Independent Steel Cage Matches and more.

Before WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 streams live tomorrow night, get an early start on the steel-cage carnage with The Greatest Independent Steel Cage Matches, one of the new independent wrestling releases just added to the award-winning WWE Network.

The collection includes Steel Cage Matches from EVOLVE Wrestling, Scotland-based Insane Championship Wrestling and Germany’s Westside Extreme Wrestling, and features Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Roderick Strong, Kay Lee Ray and more.

Other releases this week include a Best of PROGRESS Wrestling episode that spotlights Ilja Dragunov days before his NXT UK Title Match against WALTER, as well as a new episode of ICW Fight Club and the season finale of wXw Shotgun.

Check out the full list of what’s new below, and come back every Saturday for more action from the world’s top independent wrestling promotions.

The Greatest Independent Steel Cage Matches

Drew McIntyre and Roderick Strong throw down at EVOLVE 38, Trent Seven battles Wolfgang at ICW Fear & Loathing 9, Alexander Wolfe takes on Carnage at wXw Back to the Roots XIII, Piper Niven, Kay Lee Ray and Kasey collide at ICW Fear & Loathing 10, and Alexander James clashes with Jurn Simmons at wXw Back to the Roots XIX.

The Best of Ilja Dragunov in PROGRESS Wrestling

Ilja Dragunov battles his way to the top of PROGRESS Wrestling against the likes of Pete Dunne, Timothy Thatcher and Kyle Fletcher.

ICW Fight Club 100

On the 100th episode of ICW Fight Club, DCT battles Bram for the ICW World Heavyweight Title, and Mikey Whiplash collides with Ravie Davie.

wXw Shotgun #6

wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Bobby Gunns defends against Emil Sitoci, and Killer Kelly makes history competing for the wXw Shotgun Championship.