WWE Promotes Tomorrow’s Lineup of Survivor Series Programming

WWE has a whole day of Survivor Series programming set for Peacock tomorrow, including a new episode of The Bump and more. It leads to the PPV itself at 8 PM ET. The announced schedule includes:

Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor Series past, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.”

Survivor Series WarGames edition of WWE’s The Bump: “WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things Survivor Series WarGames. Watch as special guests AJ Styles, Shotzi and Austin Theory share their thoughts en route to WWE’s Fall Classic.”

Ultimate Survivor Series WarGames: “Ultimate Survivor Series features Matt Camp, Sam Roberts and Ryan Pappolla constructing the Ultimate Men’s and Women’s WarGames Matches. Don’t miss Ultimate Survivor Series WarGames at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.”

Survivor Series WarGames Kickoff: “The Survivor Series WarGames Kickoff, featuring expert analysis ahead of the night’s action, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.”

Survivor Series WarGames Post-Show Press Conference: “A special Survivor Series WarGames Press Conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will break down the historic night in Boston.”