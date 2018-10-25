WWE Promoting a 7-Hour Block of Overall Content For WWE Evolution

WWE posted the following today, promoting 7-hours of content built around the WWE Evolution PPV. Check out all the details…

WWE Now goes live with exclusive interviews and roundtables ahead of WWE Evolution: WWE Now will give you a deep-dive into the state of women’s wrestling before WWE Evolution with a pair of roundtables, featuring Superstars from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT, as well as a live interview with Stephanie McMahon.

The roundtables begin on Saturday, Oct. 27, at noon ET, as Cathy Kelley welcomes Mae Young Classic finalist Toni Storm, four-time Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for a “Then. Now. Forever.” panel. The Superstars will give their thoughts on the current state of the industry from their unique perspectives as an up-and-coming competitor, current Superstar and women’s wrestling pioneer.

The second panel, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, features Women’s Championship challengers Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler as they look to leave Evolution with their brand’s gold around their waist.

Finally, on Sunday at 3 p.m., WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will chat with Kelley about Evolution.

Do not miss these insightful roundtables and interviews, streaming live on WWE’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel on Saturday and Sunday.

Get primed for WWE Evolution with an extensive livestream featuring some of the key competitors and moments. Watch a seven-hour livestream — starting at 3 p.m. ET — on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, featuring full-length championship matches, episodes of Ride Along and WWE 24, and much more from WWE Network. Watch the livestream on WWE’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel, starting at 3PM ET.