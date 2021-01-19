wrestling / News
WWE Releases Promotional Posters For 2021 Royal Rumble
WWE has released its promotional posters for the 2021 Royal Rumble, which is set to take place on Jan. 31 at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network.
The poster features a comic book theme, with Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Asuka, Kofi Kingston, and other WWE superstars included in the group.
Here’s the current card for the Royal Rumble:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
* WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, 21 More TBA
* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, 21 More TBA
You can view the Royal Rumble posters below.
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 1st Advertisement/Poster from r/SquaredCircle
