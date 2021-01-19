WWE Releases Promotional Posters For 2021 Royal Rumble

WWE has released its promotional posters for the 2021 Royal Rumble, which is set to take place on Jan. 31 at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network.

The poster features a comic book theme, with Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Asuka, Kofi Kingston, and other WWE superstars included in the group.

Here’s the current card for the Royal Rumble:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

* WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, 21 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, 21 More TBA

You can view the Royal Rumble posters below.