WWE Provides ‘Injury Update’ on Rey Mysterio

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rey Mysterio Raw

WWE.com issued the following “injury update” on Rey Mysterio after the attack by Seth Rollins on last Monday’s Raw. You can read the full announcement on Rey Mysterio below:

Update on Rey Mysterio’s eye injury

Rey Mysterio’s injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection.

Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps.

Stick with WWE’s digital and social platforms for more information on Mysterio’s status as it becomes available, and tune in to Raw every Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

I guess his eye injury is worse than getting thrown off a roof onto another roof at Money in the Bank.

