wrestling / News
WWE Provides ‘Injury Update’ on Rey Mysterio
– WWE.com issued the following “injury update” on Rey Mysterio after the attack by Seth Rollins on last Monday’s Raw. You can read the full announcement on Rey Mysterio below:
Update on Rey Mysterio’s eye injury
Rey Mysterio’s injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection.
Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps.
Stick with WWE’s digital and social platforms for more information on Mysterio’s status as it becomes available, and tune in to Raw every Monday at 8/7 C on USA.
I guess his eye injury is worse than getting thrown off a roof onto another roof at Money in the Bank.
More Trending Stories
- Heath Slater Reveals Origin of ‘I Got Kids,’ Says It Was Off Script And That Vince McMahon Loved It
- The Undertaker Discusses If Undertaker Character Would Be Successful If It Debuted Today, How Much He Did to Protect The Character
- Otis Discusses How Dyslexia Has Impacted His Life, When He Told Tucker About It
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Much Joy He’d Get From Beating Up Bubba the Love Sponge, Explains Why Bubba Was A Bad Friend to Hulk Hogan