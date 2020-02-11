WWE Provides New ‘Injury Update’ On Edge

WWE has given a storyline update on Edge’s status in relation to his attack by Randy Orton a couple of weeks ago on Raw. WWE.com posted the following update on the Rated-R Superstar, noting that he’s at home “recovering” from the assault by Orton on the January 27 episode of the Red Brand show:

Family spokesperson offers update on Edge’s condition

UPDATE, Feb. 10, 2020: WWE reached out to Beth Phoenix last Wednesday at Full Sail and she offered no update at that time. When reached, a family spokesperson said, “Adam continues to recover at home but for now the family respectfully declines any further comment. They ask for everyone to please respect their privacy at this time.”

On behalf of the WWE Universe, WWE.com sends their best wishes to Edge.