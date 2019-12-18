WWE Provides Storyline Update On Humberto Carrillo

On Monday’s episode of RAW, Humberto Carrillo was ‘injured’ by Andrade after the latter gave him a DDT on the exposed concrete on the floor. Carrillo warned Andrade on Twitter yesterday and WWE has now provided a storyline update. According to the report, Carrillo was treated at a local medical facility on Monday night and was allowed to fly home. He will have another evaluation tomorrow morning.

The report reads:

Following the brutal attack from Andrade on Raw, Humberto Carrillo was treated at a local medical facility, allowed to fly home and will have a follow up evaluation Thursday morning, WWE.com has learned.

During Raw’s Gauntlet Match to determine the next challenger for the United States Championship, Carrillo defeated Ricochet and was supposed to battle Andrade in the next contest. However, Andrade attacked right from the start, driving Carrillo onto the exposed concrete with a Hammerlock DDT, giving Andrade the victory and a future United States Title opportunity. Despite the loss and the attack, Carrillo took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to put his nemesis on notice.

Carrillo wrote on Twitter: “‘El ídolo’? Really @AndradeCienWWE you call yourself ‘the new face of Latinos’ leaving me out of the gauntlet match attacking me from behind, this is not what men’s do. I will come back stronger and go on you at any cost.”