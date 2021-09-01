wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Pulls John Cena’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode Off Schedule
September 1, 2021 | Posted by
We won’t see John Cena on Broken Skulls Sessions this week as previously planned, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the episode with Cena, which was scheduled for September 26th, will no longer air on that date.
Instead, Austin’s episode with Seth Rollins will make its premiere on that day, which is the same night as Extreme Rules. No reason is yet known for the change in plans, or if the Cena episode will air at a later date.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair On Real Reason Behind His WWE Release, Details Of What He Told Vince McMahon
- CM Punk Explains How Thunder Rosa Almost Made Him Cry Before AEW Debut On Rampage
- Lacey Von Erich Recalls ‘Catty and Disrespectful’ Atmosphere In WWE During Her FCW Run In 2007
- Rumored Explanations for Awkward Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax Match on Raw