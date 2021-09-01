wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Pulls John Cena’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode Off Schedule

September 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Smackdown

We won’t see John Cena on Broken Skulls Sessions this week as previously planned, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the episode with Cena, which was scheduled for September 26th, will no longer air on that date.

Instead, Austin’s episode with Seth Rollins will make its premiere on that day, which is the same night as Extreme Rules. No reason is yet known for the change in plans, or if the Cena episode will air at a later date.

