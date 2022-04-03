UPDATEx2: WWE Pulls Match From WrestleMania 38 Night One, Kofi Kingston & Sheamus Reacts

UPDATEx2: Kofi Kingston also took to Twitter to react to his match being cut from WrestleMania 38 night one, tweeting:

“To be in the business for an extended duration of time is to experience the highest of highs as well as lowest of lows. Yes, it hurts; but we take it and we use it to propel us forward.”

Fightful Select reports that the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland match was originally slated to take place after the SmackDown Women’s Title match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

UPDATE: Sheamus took to Twitter to react to his match getting cut from Wrestlemania 38, simply posting a scissors emoji.

Original: PWInsider reports that Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. The New Day has been pulled from WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One. The match was likely pulled due to time constraints.

It remains to be seen if the match will now air during Sunday’s Kickoff Show.